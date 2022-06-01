Into the Night season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the Into the Night season 3 release date going to be? The hit Netflix series has been greenlit for a third season on the streaming service, with the Belgian show clearly impressing Netflix bosses with its viewing figures. Not many TV series make it beyond their first season on the platform, so Into the Night must be doing something right!

Into the Night is an apocalyptic sci-fi series based on the 2015 novel The Old Axolotl by Polish author Jacek Dukaj. The drama series first aired on Netflix back in May 2020, and a second season swiftly followed in September 2021. We’ve even had a Turkish spin-off series set on board a submarine thanks to the success of the original show.

So, when can we expect the Into the Night season 3 release date? And, what is going to happen next in the dystopian thriller series? We’ve braved the wastelands, scoured the bunkers, and gathered all the information you need to get ready for the next instalment of Into the Night.

Into the Night season 3 release date speculation

At the time of writing, Netflix has not confirmed an official release date for Into the Night season 3. However, due to the fact the spin-off series Yakamoz S-245 was released in April 2022, we would predict a 2023 release date for the next season of the main show.

Looking at previous seasons doesn’t really help us out, with a May release for season 1, and a September release for season 2. The release date for the latter was inevitably affected by Covid though, so we would put our money on a season 3 release date coming in the first quarter of 2023.

Into the Night season 3 plot speculation

Netflix hasn’t divulged any information about what Into the Night season 3 will entail exactly, but one thing’s for sure, the fight for survival will continue. In season 2, we saw that Horst and Laura’s experiments had paid off, as they found a rat that survived the sunlight, so this concept will play a large part in the next chapter of the story.

They had been releasing rats out of the bunker to test different ways to survive the outside world, and it looks like their decision to cover the rat in a frozen tin jar is the key to finding answers for mankind’s survival.

Also in season 2, we saw the survivors in the bunker form an alliance with former military personnel they met down there. The new agreement helped to settle some differences among the various survivors, but how long can that peaceful existence last?

Into the Night season 3 cast speculation

Again, Netflix hasn’t revealed exactly who will be back for Into the Night season 3, but we have a pretty good idea based on who is alive at the end of the last season. We assume that Sylvie (Pauline Etienne), Ayaz (Mehmet Kurtulus), Laura (Babetida Sadjo), and Horst (Vincent Londez) will all return.

Other cast members we believe will be back in season 3 are Laurent Capelluto as Mathieu, Jan Bijvoet as Rik, and Ksawery Szlenkier as Jakub. Alba Gaïa Bellugi should also reprise her role as Ines, along with Nabil Mallat as Osman, and Émilie Caen as Thea.

Into the Night season 3 cast:

Sylvie (Pauline Etienne)

Ayaz (Mehmet Kurtulus)

Laura (Babetida Sadjo)

Horst (Vincent Londez)

Mathieu (Laurent Capelluto)

Rik (Jan Bijvoet)

Jakub (Ksawery Szlenkier)

Ines (Alba Gaïa Bellugi)

Osman (Nabil Mallat)

Thea (Émilie Caen)

That's all we know about Into the Night season 3 for now, but we will keep our ear to the ground for any further intel.