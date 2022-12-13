Inside Job season 2 release date speculation, trailer, cast, and more

When is the Inside Job season 2 release date? The mature sci-fi workplace comedy from Netflix premiered in 2019, following a flurry of popular adult animated series from the streaming platform. We’re talking BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, and Disenchantment, to name a few.

From Gravity Falls’ writer, Shion Takeuchi and creator Alex Hirsch, the animated series introduced us to a shadow government organisation, Cognito Inc. The organisation’s role was to manage the world’s conspiracies and ensure that the world doesn’t implode because of it. In season 1, we met the lead character, Reagan Ridley, and in over ten episodes learnt about her anti-social and terribly awkward ways as she navigated life as a robotics engineer alongside her dysfunctional team.

And when Netflix said dysfunctional, it meant it. The team comprises a mismatched group of individuals, from a psychic mushroom to a man-dolphin super soldier. We know that Shion has a multi-year deal with Netflix, so we’re here to talk about where he’s taking that next with Inside Job season 2. Come with us as we speculate on the comedy series‘ release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Inside Job season 2 release date speculation

As of December 2022, we don’t know the Inside Job season 2 release date. We know that a second season is on the way. However, Netflix renewed the sci-fi series for the sophomore season in June 2022.

Season 1, part 1 arrived in November 2021, then the second half arrived a year likely. It’s possible then that Inside Job season 2 will follow this pattern and be available to stream from November 2023.

Inside Job season 2 cast speculation

The entire Inside Job cast is expected to return for the second season, including Lizzie Caplan, Clark Durke, John DiMaggio, and all the rest of the deep state.

Only time will tell if Christian Slater will return as Ridley’s alcoholic dad Rand, but we have a sneaking suspicion he’ll return to darken his daughter’s door once again. One person who hopefully won’t return is Adam Scott’s Ron, the love of Regan’s life, who erased his memory and escaped the shadow government.

Who’s in the Inside Job season 2 cast?

Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley

Christian Slater as Rand Ridley

Clark Duke as Brett Hand

Tisha Campbell as Gigi

Brett Gelman as Magic Myc

Andy Daly as J.R. Scheimpough

John DiMaggio as Glenn Dolphman

Bobby Lee as Dr Andrew

Chris Diamantopoulous as Robotus

Inside Job season 2 plot speculation

Inside Job season 2 will likely pick up where the first series left off. With Regan now in charge at Cognito Inc. and working with the Shadow Board to keep humanity safe from itself.

We know that Regan’s working on a supposedly benevolent algorithm (we’ll see how long it stays benevolent) that will guide humanity to a better tomorrow, so we imagine that’ll factor into things, as will the Black Robes’ rather ominous sounding “Project X37”.

Finally, we’ll probably see more Deep State shenanigans from the rest of the cast. We’d try and predict what they’ll do but let’s be honest, if we guessed right, the shadow government would just erase our memories of getting it right.

Where to watch Inside Job

All ten episodes of Inside Job season 1 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix. And, as we mentioned earlier on, so can Netflix’s other great adult animated comedies, such as Big Mouth and its spin-off show, Human Resources. Both of which have recently been renewed by Netflix.

