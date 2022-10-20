Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan’s reunion is even sweeter than you think

You probably saw the photo of Harrison Ford hugging his Indiana Jones movie co-star Ke Huy Quan, and now we’ve just more details about their belated reunion. Ke Huy Quan played Indie’s sidekick, the young Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984.

Since then, the actor has left acting after struggling to find roles, and subsequently made his return to the career. He recently starred in the critically acclaimed science fiction movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has put him in contention in the Oscar race for Best Supporting Actor.

His career has continued to pick up, after the success of the sci-fi drama movie, and now Ke Huy Quan has been cast in Loki season 2. There’s very little information about the plot of the Marvel series, or who the actor will be playing, but we’re sure it’s going to be a lot of fun.

While promoting season 2 of the Loki sci-fi series at the D23 2022 event, Ke Huy Quan was reunited with former co-star Harrison Ford, who was there to promote Indiana Jones 5. Their photo of their reunion, with Ke Huy Quan locking Ford in an embrace, went viral.

Now, more details have been released about the pair’s unexpected meet-up at the D23 2022 event. Speaking to Kyle Buchanan, Ke Huy Quan reflected on his initial hesitancy about the reunion. Recalling what happened, he said, “as I walk close [to Harrison Ford at the D23 event], my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognise me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid’.”

He continued: “And as I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look. I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me not to come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, When I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy’. And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug. When I wrapped my arms around him, all those wonderful memories I had on set came flooding back.”

Ke Huy Quan’s account is full of heart-warming details, that will be sure to get fans of the adventure movie series teary-eyed. It’s fun to hear that the actor himself felt unsure about whether Ford would be receptive, and that it ended up being Ford who recognised Ke Huy Quan right off the bat. And, of course, everyone knows exactly the “grumpy Harrison Ford look” that Ke Huy Quan refers to.

For more nostalgia-driven fun, check out our guide to the best ’80s movies.