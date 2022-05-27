Harrison Ford returns in first look at Indiana Jones 5

After a long wait, it looks like Indy has firmly put on his fedora and is heading back to the big screen. During the 2022 Star Wars Celebration in California, fans were treated to a first look at the upcoming adventure movie, and were thrilled to hear that the Indiana Jones 5 release date for June 30, 2023, is still on track

Indiana Jones 5 is the first flick in the franchise that will not be directed by Steven Spielberg. Instead, James Mangold is taking over the reins, with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth joining him to co-write the script. However, even under new management, Harrison Ford will return as the titular explorer in what is, presumably, to be his last big adventure on screen.

In a new pic shared during Disney’s event, fans finally got the chance to see Ford as the character again after 14 long years (well, kind of). We don’t so much as see the full face of Ford but instead see his silhouette as he makes his way across a rickety bridge – no doubt adventuring already.

You can see the first look for Indiana Jones 5 below:

In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones. Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. pic.twitter.com/ALs82tsmXw — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 26, 2022

Indiana Jones’s fifth instalment has had a rough time getting to its final stages of production. The action movie originally began filming in June 2021, but thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic it was delayed. Further complications came about when Ford suffered injuries while filming, resulting in the film being pushed back to June 2023.

Luckily filming has officially wrapped, and judging from the first look image; post-production is moving along swimmingly as promotional material is already starting to surface.

Joining Ford in the upcoming film’s cast is Antonia Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann and Toby Jones. Although he isn’t directing, Spielberg is also still on board to oversee the project.

