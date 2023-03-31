Hightown season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Hightown season 3 release date? The beautiful surroundings of Cape Cod in Massachusetts are considerably less beautiful in Rebecca Cutter’s crime drama Hightown, which is returning to screens for another dose of murder in the sunshine.

The thriller series follows an alcoholic agent of the National Marine Fisheries Service as she investigates organised crime, against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic and her own battle to maintain sobriety. Season two of the drama series followed our protagonist Jackie Quiñones as she attempted to take down the drug dealer she held responsible for her best friend’s death.

By now, you’ll have some questions about what comes next. So here’s what we know about the Hightown season 3 release date as the TV series returns, and all of the other important information about the next chapter in the story.

Hightown season 3 release date speculation

As of April 2023, we don’t know the Hightown season 3 release date just yet.

Hightown was renewed for season 3 by Starz in May 2022, with the network’s president of original programming Kathryn Busby heaping plenty of praise on the series.

We know that filming took place in the second half of last year, so we’d expect that the series is in the can by now and post-production is underway. But a recent TVLine report suggested there might still be a bit of a wait ahead, with “the back half of 2023” the most likely release window.

Hightown season 3 cast speculation

The main cast members of Hightown are expected to return for season 3, including Monica Raymund, with confirmed new additions including Garret Dillahunt, Jeanine Serralles, and Kaya Rosenthal.

Monia Raymund will definitely be back in the Hightown season 3 cast as Jackie Quiñones, whose investigations serve as the centre of the series. Dohn Norwood and James Badge Dale are also expected to be back as narcotics cops, alongside Amaury Nolasco as drug kingpin Frankie Cuevas Sr. and Atkins Estimond as Cuevas’ lieutenant Osito.

Deadline announced new additions to the cast in June 2022, including Garret Dillahunt and Michael Drayer as new drug dealers. Meanwhile, Kaya Rosenthal will play a rookie cop working with Ray, and Ellie Barone portrays a missing girl with whom Jackie becomes obsessed.

The possible Hightown season 3 cast list includes:

Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones

Dohn Norwood as Alan Saintille

James Badge Dale as Det. Ray Abruzzo

Riley Voelkel as Renee Segna

Amaury Nolasco as Frankie Cuevas Sr.

Atkins Estimond as Osito

Garret Dillahunt as Shane Frawley

Jeanine Serralles as Rachel

Kaya Rosenthal as Sarah

Michael Drayer as Owen Frawley

Ellie Barone as Veronica

Taja V. Simpson as Janelle

Hightown season 3 plot

The Hightown season 3 plot will follow a new drug dealer aiming to take Cape Cod by storm, as well as the case of a missing young woman.

Starz president Busby told Deadline: “We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”

Hightown season 2 ended with Jackie experiencing a relapse, as well as trooper Alan’s career hanging in the balance, and an attempt on the life of imprisoned drug dealer Frankie Cuevas Sr. with a shiv under the orders of wannabe kingpin Osito.

These story threads will be picked up again, alongside the new arrivals shaking things up. Boston gangster Shane Frawley and his reckless nephew Owen will seek to challenge Osito’s dominance over the drug trade in Cape Cod, while Jackie becomes obsessed with the case of the mysterious missing woman Ellie Barone.

Is there a Hightown season 3 trailer?

No, there isn’t a Hightown season 3 trailer yet, as of April 2023. However, if you want to get a flavour for the series, you can check out the Hightown season 2 trailer above.

