How to watch Hellraiser 2022: can I stream the new Hellraiser movie?

How can I watch Hellraiser 2022? Love or hate the Hellraiser movies; it’s undeniable that there’s something oddly captivating about Pinhead and the Cenobites. Unlike other horror movie monsters like Freddy Kreuger and Michael Myers, they’re not out to cause chaos; they want to bring you pleasure.

It just so happens that their version of pleasure happens to involve experiences that most right-minded people would consider torture. Or at least that’s how the Cenobites used to operate. Things may have changed because these monster movies have been rebooted.

That’s right, there are new Cenobites in town led by a new Pinhead (Jamie Clayton), and if you want to see how they operate, you’re going to have to watch their new film, but where can you watch Hellraiser 2022?

Where Can I watch Hellraiser 2022 in the US?

Hellraiser will be available to stream on Hulu from October 7, 2022.

Where can I watch Hellraiser 2022 in the UK?

As of October 2022, Hellraiser 2022 does not have a UK-based distributor, so you cannot watch it in the UK. As the film’s being released on the streaming service Hulu in the US, there was speculation it would land on Disney Plus like other Hulu projects, but for whatever reason, that’s not happening this time.

Director David Bruckner did offer some insight into the international release. “To the Hellraiser fans outside the US, Spyglass and Paramount are working to firm up release dates,” he tweeted. “I’m told we should have answers in the next week or so.”

If Paramount is handling international distribution, that means there are three potential avenues of release. The first is that the film will stream on Paramount Plus later this year, the second is that it’ll head to blu-ray in 2023, and the final option is that it will get a theatrical release later in the year or in early 2023.

