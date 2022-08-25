Hellraiser 2022 release date, trailer, plot, and more

Oh, Hulu has such sights to show us. The streaming service is rebooting one of the squickiest, slimiest, and downright creepiest horror movie franchises of all time, and we couldn’t be more excited. We’re talking, of course, about Hellraiser, but when is the Hellraiser 2022 release date?

Adapted from Clive Barker’s seminal book The Hellbound Heart, the Hellraiser series is about beings from another world known as Cenobites. These Parishioners of the flesh are neither angels nor demons. They are simply travellers on the road of experience. Which is a pretentious way of saying they’re monsters who are really into BDSM.

But you didn’t come here for a history lesson on Cenobites. You came here seeking knowledge. Knowledge no mortal should ever know. Well, you’re in luck, traveller. We’ve already solved the Lament Configuration and looked within the Chasm. Here’s everything you need to know about the Hellraiser 2022 release date.

What’s the Hellraiser 2022 release date?

Hellraiser 2022 will be released on October 7 2022, in the US. Hellraiser will be available to stream on Hulu, but as of August 2022, we don’t know who’s handling UK distribution.

Hellraiser 2022 will likely be released on Disney Plus, which has handled other Hulu releases in the UK, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Is there a Hellraiser 2022 trailer?

Hellraiser 2022 does not have a full trailer as of August 2022, but we do have a brief teaser video. The short 30-second clip is more of a creepy tonal piece that gives us a glimpse of the newPinhead but not much more.

What’s the Hellraiser 2022 plot?

Hellraiser 2022 will reportedly stick close to Clive Barker’s original novella, The Hellbound Heart. David S Goyer, who helped write the story, told Collider that “we went back to the original novella for the source material; we’re really honouring Clive’s work”.

That said, the official synopsis reveals that certain liberties have been taken with the text. According to the synopsis, the film will see “A young woman called Riley faces the sadistic, supernatural forces behind an enigmatic puzzle box responsible for her brother’s disappearance.” Broadly speaking, this is similar to the original story, with a few implied differences.

A brother (Frank) goes missing, but his sibling Rory (Larry in the movie) isn’t looking for him. Instead, Rory’s wife Julia unwittingly discovers the Lament Configuration and how Frank went missing. In the book and film as well, Rory isn’t the main character. It’s Kirsty who’s the protagonist and accidentally contacts the Cenobites.

Who’s in the Hellraiser 2022 cast?

The Hellraiser cast has been announced, but we only know who two people are playing. Odessa A’zion is our lead Riley, while the trans actor Jamie Clayton will play the menacing Pinhead. Goran Višnjić, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo, and Hiam Abbass are also set to star in undisclosed roles.

Odessa A’zion – Riley

Jamie Clayton – Pinhead

Brandon Flynn

Goran Višnjić

Drew Starkey

Adam Faison

Aoife Hinds

Selina Lo

Hiam Abbass

David Bruckner of V/H/S fame is directing using a script by y Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, from a story they co-wrote with David Goyer. Goyer’s promised the Cenobites would be “jaw-dropping”, so expectations are high for the film.

Where can I watch Hellraiser 2022?

In the US, you can watch Hellraiser 2022 on Hulu. In the UK? Well, I’m afraid we don’t know right now.

