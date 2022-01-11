Hell or High Water TV series coming from Fox

The neo-western drama movie Hell or High Water is moseying its way into the world of TV. According to Variety, the Oscar-nominated film is being adapted into a brand new series – which is reportedly in the works down at Fox.

In 2016 the film Hell or High Water impressed cinephiles and critics alike, earning four Oscar nominations at the 89th Academy Awards. Starring Ben Foster and Chris Pine, the action movie told the story of two brothers who turn to a life of crime to save their family ranch. Directed by David Mackenzie, the crime movie currently holds an impressive 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Keeping the original movie’s success in mind, it makes sense that Fox would want to revive the acclaimed story for its viewers.

The upcoming TV series has already received a one hour script and additional material to series order from the broadcaster – so it seems like Fox is eager to start cracking on with the project as soon as it can.

Variety provides the following synopsis for the upcoming series version of Hell or High Water: “When a ruthless oil tycoon attempts to plunder a West Texas ranching community, two local brothers dodge a zealous Texas Ranger and fight to keep what’s theirs, one bank robbery at a time, come hell or high water.”

SK Global will produce the upcoming series along with Fox Entertainment, and Jessica Mecklenburg (Stranger Things) will write and executive produce. Mackenzie will also be returning to the Hell or High Water IP as an executive producer.

Currently, there are no details on which stars are being eyed for the Hell or High water TV series' cast – stay tuned for updates.