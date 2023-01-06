Heartbreak High season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot and more

When is the Heartbreak High season 2 release date? Netflix has updated the classic ’90s show, with an entirely new cast of teenage kids who have to navigate the social mores of Hartley High in Sydney.

Though it features a range of fresh-faced performers, this Netflix series is a revival, not a reboot. The older characters are still around to impart wisdom and guidance to all their younger counterparts. Created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, Heartbreak High recaptures the vibe of the original, while modernising it, for new and old fans alike to enjoy.

But when can you see more of it? Is there a Heartbreak High season 2 release date? We’ve done all our homework, and have some good answers for you.

Heartbreak High season 2 release date speculation

We don’t know when the Heartbreak High season 2 release date is at present. Netflix revealed that more episodes were coming in October 2022. That means we’re still waiting for actual production to finish before anything else.

The first season of the TV series took around ten months between filming and release, so we’d expect a similar turn around. Unfortunately, that pushes us to the end of 2023 before more Heartbreak High, but we’ll let you know if that changes. Watch this space.

Heartbreak High season 2 cast speculation

We expect the entire main Heartbreak High cast to return for season 2. Ayesha Mado, James Majoos, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald and the rest of the stars are all but assured to be coming back.

The big question is whether more actors from the original will appear. Scott Major, Isabella Mistry, and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor showed up during the first season. Could we see more? We’ll keep you informed!

The expected Heartbreak High season 2 cast is:

James Majoos as Darren Rivers

Ayesha Madon as Amerie Wadia

Asher Yasbincek as Harper McLean

Chloé Hayden as Quinn ‘Quinni’ Gallagher-Jones

Thomas Weatherall as Malakai Mitchell

Will McDonald as Douglas ‘Ca$h’ Piggott

Joshua Heuston as Dustin ‘Dusty’ Reid

Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha So

Bryn Chapman-Parish as Spencer ‘Spider’ White

Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy Beckett

Brodie Townsend as Anthony ‘Ant’ Vaughn

Chika Ikogwe as Josephine ‘Jojo’ Obah

Scott Major as Peter Rivers

Rachel House as Principal Stacy ‘Woodsy’ Woods

Heartbreak High season 2 plot speculation

We can expect Heartbreak High season 2 to pick up on Harper and Darren’s heavy conversations from the end of the last episode. Harper decided to go to the police about her sexual assault, though she didn’t reveal the perpetrators.

That’ll be major strand in season 2, as well as Ca$h and Darren’s now firmly outed romance, while the eshays are being arrested for what happened to Harper. We can’t say for sure how this’ll shake out, but season 2 has some immediate questions to answer from the outset, that’s for sure.

That's everything worth knowing on Heartbreak High season 2.