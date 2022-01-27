He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 2 coming to Netflix March 3

Fans of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will not have long to wait for new episodes, as Netflix have announced via the show’s official Twitter that season 2 will be dropping on March 3. The tweet, which was posted on January 26, read, “You won’t have to wait long! He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 is coming March 3!”

This new season is the latest in what appears to be a number of He-Man-related revivals over at Netflix. In July 2021, they released Part 1 of the highly-anticipated Masters of the Universe: Revelation, before subsequently releasing Part 2 in November.

This 2D animated series specifically served as a direct continuation of the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon, which aired between 1983 and 1985. There was also a live-action adventure movie in 1987, which received a… mixed reception.

While episodes of the OG He-Man cartoon are not available on Netflix, they are all available to stream via Amazon Prime. We don’t know why you’d want to watch the live-action fantasy movie, but in case you did, you can find that via Prime too.

According to Collider, the reason the streaming service ordered two seemingly-identical shows was to appeal to different age brackets. Collider reports that while Revelation is intended for a more mature audience, the purpose of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is to target a younger demographic with more family-friendly themes.

Netflix has not yet announced whether there will be another series of Revelation, but by the power of Grayskull, we hope that older fans will get an update soon!

