HBO’s Max has a new feature that people aren’t happy about

Well, it finally happened: HBO Max is gone, and Max has been birthed into the world of the best streaming services with a new user interface, typical blue design, and less of a focus on the prestige dramas — many of which made it into our best TV series of all time — the HBO network is associated with.

These changes aren’t surprising to subscribers, the redesign of the app and branding were announced earlier along with a Harry Potter TV series and new movies to eventually arrive on the updated service.

But one thing is bugging people, and it has to do with the way Max credits the crew who worked on the platform’s best movies and shows.

Under content listings, Max has a details panel that describes the ‘creators’ of the media, instead of listing their specific titles. So, scriptwriters, directors, etc., are lumped under one banner.

A post by Good-Skeleton on the subreddit r/movies facilitated discussion amongst users, “Pick any movie and look at the ‘Details’. Normally this is where you’ll find who wrote, directed, and produced the movie. These roles are no longer directly credited. Instead, we have a new ‘Creators’ credit. Lawrence of Arabia was ‘created’ by Robert Bold, David Lean. Memento? ‘Suzanne Todd, Jonathan Nolan, Christopher Nolan, Aaron Ryder, Jennifer Todd’. This is deeply lame and I hope they’ll stop this ASAP.”

Max’s approach was also compared to the likes of Paramount Plus, which DaisukeJigenTheThird said was even worse in this regard, “Still better than Paramount Plus which refuses to name any actors, writers, or directors, just movie name and year.”

