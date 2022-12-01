Harry Potter TV series gets positive update from Warner Bros

The wizarding world of the Harry Potter movies could well be coming to the small screen, after Warner Bros bosses revealed they intend to create a TV series based on the fantasy movies. Now, there’s a new, very positive update which suggests those plans may indeed move ahead.

The incredible success of the adventure movie series has led to a whole generation of fans desperate for more. Unfortunately, the Fantastic Beasts spin-off saga doesn’t appear to be going anywhere and it’s still uncertain whether we will ever get a Fantastic Beasts 4 release date.

Never fear, though, dear muggles. Variety has revealed Warner Bros TV boss Channing Dungey has a positive update on the plans to bring Potter to the small screen.

When asked if a fantasy series based around the Harry Potter characters or some variation is in the works, Dungey said: “There is a tremendous amount of ambition for that and we are engaged in a number of different conversations.”

On what those plans may entail, Dungey added: “I wish I could tell you that something was imminent on the horizon but there is a lot of interest and a lot of passion for it, so absolutely. What’s great is that you see how the audience is so engaged.”

“The audience is ready, they want to go, so we’re just to figure out what the right next step is,” she concluded. So, while we don’t have much of an idea what this TV series might look like, it certainly sounds like something is brewing.

In the meantime, why not dive into our guide to the Harry Potter cast, or check out our list of the best kids movies.