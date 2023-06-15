Harry Potter fans keep visiting this house and disrupting the owners

The legacy of Harry Potter began on the streets of Privet Drive. From the opening scene in which baby Harry was dropped off by Hagrid, to his eventual farewell in the final Harry Potter movie, it was the setting for Harry’s troubled adolescence in the fantasy movies.

Of course, Privet Drive is fictional, but the house it was shot in was very much real. And because Harry Potter is the pop culture juggernaut it is, the owners of the home that housed some of the most despicable Harry Potter characters (AKA: the Dursleys) have been subject of some crazy attention over the years.

“We’ve had people in floods of tears. It’s bizarre,” said the owner [via The Sun], referring to those who come to visit the home that sits in Berkshire. “The kids, you get it. But obviously the adults. They dress up sometimes in full gear and recreate scenes.”

“There was one time somebody tried to climb the fence. That was when we were like, ‘Oh my god, don’t do that!’ We are accommodating though. I’ve moved my cars for people that want a good photo.”

“I don’t mind. Harry Potter is amazing. I get that,” they added. “But you do come home from work and they’re all on your drive. It’s quite mad. We knew what house we were buying except they didn’t really tell us. They didn’t tell us they are here all day, every day. It’s constant.”

It seems like the non-stop attention may have become too much at one point, since the house was briefly put on the market in 2016 for £475,000. However, it was eventually removed by the owner.

“Ten [people] is the maximum we’ve had but people come in groups,” they explained. “People come in cars and it’s all day and sometimes at night. The school holidays are the worst. Last week we had loads of people knocking on the door. It’s more of the fact that it’s a constant stream. It’s one of those franchises after all these years that is still just as crazy. Sometimes I just don’t get it.”

“Most people do knock on the door and ask if they can take a photo, but some people don’t bother. I feel sorry for the neighbors because they are on their driveways trying to get a good photo.”

The iconic home is known for many things in the books and movies, but none more so than the cupboard under the stairs, where Harry was forced to use as his bedroom for many years. It turns out, this makeshift room is still very much a part of the property.

“The cupboard is still here,” the owner confirmed. “It hasn’t been touched. Harry Potter might as well still live here. We just keep junk in it. Coats. Ironing board. Hoover. We have thought about recreating it into the cupboard.”

If you find yourself wandering the streets of Berkshire and coming across this familiar building, maybe do the respectful thing and keep walking. If you desperately want to revisit the world of Harry Potter, there are always the theme parks.

