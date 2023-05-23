Robert Pattinson had “arrogant” approach to his Harry Potter character

The Harry Potter franchise made stars out of many of its young actors, and Robert Pattinson may well be the biggest name of them all now. When discussing his approach to the role of Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter movies, Pattinson admitted he was a little “arrogant” about how well he could perform.

Pattinson’s Harry Potter character appears in the fourth instalment of the fantasy movie series. Diggory is a charming, cool, and very talented young wizard who participates in the Triwizard Tournament alongside Harry Potter himself. Sadly, Diggory is killed at the hands of Harry Potter villain Voldemort, but he left quite the lasting impression on fans of the saga.

As part of an interview (via Diagon Alley on YouTube) at the time the adventure movie was coming out, Pattinson revealed how he prepared for the role.

“I read the book before the audition, and there wasn’t any part of the character which I didn’t think I could play. And the thing is — I don’t know if that’s arrogant or not, but I just felt quite at ease with it. And I went into my second audition really confident. Like, I read it in a day and I just thought, ‘Ah yeah, I could do that.’ And so I went in, and I think that confidence helped a lot with getting the part,” he said.

“So yeah, I just really wanted to do it really well because I’m still young and everything, and a relatively inexperienced actor. And because there were so many famous actors in it. I was just concentrating a lot and I put quite a lot of work into it at the beginning, and so I kind of ignored all my nerves just by sitting, looking at the script, and reading the book like ten times all the time. Which was probably pointless,” Pattinson added.

Whatever the method, it clearly worked as Pattinson was one of the most accomplished performers in the Harry Potter cast throughout the entire series. And just look at him now, a Batman actor at the top of his game, and a man who is not afraid to dive into fascinating indie drama movies, too.

