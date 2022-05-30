Saoirse Ronan almost joined Harry Potter cast in Order of the Phoenix

Saoirse Ronan, best known for her acclaimed performances in the drama movies Lady Bird and Little Women, almost had a magical credit to her name. It turns out that back when the star was 13, she auditioned for a part in the Harry Potter movie, the Order of the Phoenix, a job that, at the time, she considered to be a dream gig.

During an interview with The Independent back in 2015, accessed via internet archives, Ronan opened up about her love for the Harry Potter franchise and how she originally auditioned for the fifth film in the beloved saga at the start of her career.

Ronan was up for the part of the dreamy-eyed Ravenclaw, Luna Lovegood, but ultimately lost out on the part to fellow Irish actor Evanna Lynch. “I was too young – but at the time, I thought, ‘I’d love to be in Harry Potter,'” the star explained. “When I was younger, I used to think they had the best job in the world.”

Ronan began her acting career at the age of nine in the TV series The Clinic. However, she truly got her big break in the 2007 romance movie Atonement. Despite missing out on Harry Potter, the actor’s career has managed to soar in her adult years. She has received four Oscar nominations, and in 2017 won a Golden Globe for her leading performance in Lady Bird.

So, although it is a pity that the acting talents of Ronan never graced the wizarding world, her absence from the Order of the Phoenix was by no means a setback. Still, who knows? Perhaps we can see the star finally make her Harry Potter debut in Fantastic Beasts 4.

