Hailee Steinfeld started a swear jar for True Grit and made a fortune

Long before she appeared in the MCU and was selling millions of records as a popstar, Hailee Steinfeld found her feet in Hollywood at a young age, appearing in the Coen Brothers’ remake of True Grit. It turns out, that she made plenty of money from that film, but only because her co-stars couldn’t stop swearing.

The young actor is now best known for playing the MCU character Kate Bishop in the Marvel series Hawkeye on the streaming service Disney Plus. Alongside this, she is a world-famous musician, has appeared in a brilliant comedy movie called The Edge of Seventeen, and has also starred in arguably the best Transformers movie too.

But, long ago, at the age of 13, she made waves by earning an Oscar nomination for her role in True Grit, the 2010 Western movie starring Jeff Bridges, Josh Brolin, and Matt Damon. Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2021, Steinfeld revealed she started a swear jar on set and walked away with lots of cash as a result.

When asked if the rest of the cast were careful to mind their manners around their young co-star, Steinfeld replied: “Oh yes, did they! I very quickly started a swear jar on that. Yeah, I was 13 and there were a lot of curse words flying around. It was $5 for the F-word, and a dollar for any other word. And I was just raking in the cash.”

We can totally imagine the likes of Brolin and Bridges just throwing bad language around and then grimacing when they have to put their hard-earned cash in the jar. Still, after appearing in some of the best movies of all time, we’re sure they have plenty to spare.

Steinfeld was appearing on the chat show alongside her co-star from the Hawkeye TV series, Jeremy Renner. During the anecdote, she tells Renner, “You’re lucky I didn’t start one on our [show], although we’d probably be pretty even on that one.”

We wonder how much money you could make from a swear jar on a Marvel movie, particularly an Avengers-scale team-up superhero movie. Speaking of, here’s everything we know about the Avengers 5 release date.