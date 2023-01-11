Golden Globes 2023 – live updates of awards winners

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who award the annual Golden Globes for new movies and television, will be recognising the best drama movies and comedy movies of 2023 today. The HFPA has been embroiled in controversy in recent years – from Brendan Fraser alleging that the former president assaulted him, to criticisms regarding the lack of Black members leading to frequent instances of all-white nominees across many categories, to allegations of bribery and conflicts of interest.

The Golden Globes are making a comeback with a televised ceremony in 2023, after it was cancelled last year due to it being boycotted by so many studios, networks and stars. The HFPA are trying to make a good impression this year with host Jerrod Carmichael. They claim that new policies have been implemented, and over 100 new members have been added – with more diverse representation.

Brendan Fraser, who has been nominated for Best Actor for The Whale will not be attending – he is choosing to continue to boycott the organisation. It will be interesting to see who does turn up – both to present and receive awards. The Banshees of Inisherin leads with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All At Once with six. Abbott Elementary leads the way in the television categories.

Jerrod Carmichael has opened the ceremony by openly acknowledging that he is hosting because he’s Black. He also says that the HFPA didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died.

First up, we have the award for Best Supporting Actor and the winner is…Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Best Supporting Actress goes to Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! A historic win for Marvel.

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series goes to Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary. Justin Hurwitz wins Best Original Score for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Naatu Naatu from RRR has won Best Original Song!

These categories are jumping all over the place from movies to TV. Next up is Jeremy Allen White winning Best Actor for The Bear, and Quinta Brunson wins for Abbott Elementary.

Best Actor in a Comedy Movie goes to Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin. Best Actress in a Comedy Movie goes to Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Best Animated Movie goes to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Austin Butler receives his award for Best Actor in a Drama Movie, still doing his Elvis voice. Cate Blanchett wins Best Actress in a Drama Movie for TAR. Zendaya has just won an award for Euphoria, but she isn’t there unfortunately.

The very English Martin McDonagh has won Best Screenplay for The Banshees of Inisherin and Steven Spielberg has won Best Director for The Fabelmans – nice to see a split in those two awards.

The White Lotus continues to dominate the TV awards, with wins for Jennifer Coolidge, as well as the over-all award for Limited Series.

See below for a running tally of winners.

Movie Awards:

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best Original Score in a Movie: Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)

Best Original Song in a Movie: Naatu Naatu (RRR)

Best Actor in a Movie (Comedy): Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Actress in a Movie (Comedy): Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Animated Movie: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Actor in a Movie (Drama): Austin Butler (Elvis)

Best Actress in a Movie (Drama): Cate Blanchett (TAR)

Best Movie Not in the English Language: Argentina 1985

Best Screenplay in a Movie: Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Director in a Movie: Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Television Awards:

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series: Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Best Actor in a Television Series (Comedy): Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Actress in a Television Series (Comedy): Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Best Actress in a Television Series (Drama): Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Supporting Actress – Limited Series: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor – Limited Series: Paul Walter Hauser (Blackbird)

Best Actress – Limited Series: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Actor – Limited Series: Evan Peters (Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Best Limited Series: The White Lotus

Tune in for constant updates regarding winners and further developments.