Horizon, Gran Turismo, and God of War TV series in the works

The plethora of videogames being adapted for television continues apace, with Sony today announcing three new ones. A Horizon series is heading to Netflix, a God of War series is headed to Amazon, and there’s also going to be a Gran Turismo show.

While we’ve recently had Uncharted and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hitting big screens, it is television that is currently going videogame crazy. While Paramount Plus’ Halo has not had the best reviews, this has not deterred practically every other streaming service from wanting to get in on the act. A Ghost of Tsushima (also from Sony) movie is also currently being written.

One of the biggest investments comes from HBO, who have been filming a The Last of Us series for the last year, with a reported eight-figure-per-episode budget. The cast is led by Pedro Pascal. Amazon Prime is making a Fallout series starring Walton Goggins, and Peacock are making Twisted Metal starring Anthony Mackie. There’s also – deep breath – It Takes Two, American McGee’s Alice, Mass Effect (another Amazon Prime project), and Metal Gear Solid all in development.

It will be interesting to see how Gran Turismo translates to TV, as the game ostensibly has no characters. Gamers will be keen to find out if the God of War series will focus on the successful 2018 reboot of the games.

Netflix have got in on the gaming act with League of Legends Arcane and Castlevania. The Witcher is technically a videogame adaptation too, although it’s really based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.

