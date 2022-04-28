Ginny and Georgia season 2 release date, plot, characters and more

What is the Ginny and Georgia season 2 release date? After the first season of the Netflix series dropped in February 2021, it proved to be exceptionally popular with audiences. According to the streamer, not only did the series attract more than 52 million members’ households in its first 28 days, but it also made Netflix’s Top 10 list in 87 countries around the world. The first season of the drama series even hit No. 1 in 46 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya and the US.

The series focuses on the fractured mother-daughter relationship between fifteen-year-old Ginny and 30-year-old Georgia. With single parent Georgia having a dark and mysterious past, the family have grown up constantly on the move for the last decade along with Georgia’s young son Austin.

With Georgia being loud, outgoing, and spontaneous, she has a troubled relationship with the more responsible and straight-laced Ginny. As they navigate their new life in New England, they deal with the usual coming-of-age and slice-of-life dramas all the while Georgia’s sinister past threatens to catch up with her. The compelling blend of soapy teen drama, comedy, and murder-mystery-thriller has viewers hooked on this TV series, so we’ve compiled all the information you need about the Ginny and Georgia season 2 release date, plot, cast, and more.

Ginny and Georgia season 2 release date

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed Ginny and Georgia season 2 release date. It was confirmed that season 2 was coming in April 2021, with showrunner, Debra J. Fisher, saying in a statement, “We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny and Georgia. We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for season 2.”

Filming then commenced over six months following the announced renewal in November 2021. As of April 27, it looks like filming has finally wrapped on the Netflix show, with Fisher capturing the moment they wrapped filming on season 2 with an Instagram video. “That’s a wrap on season 2 of Ginny and Georgia,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Now that filming has finally wrapped on the project, it will just be a case of editing and post-production. This means a late 2022 release date may be on the horizon, depending on how long it takes.

Ginny and Georgia season 2 plot

Season 1 left us with a lot of loose ends that need exploring. Firstly, Ginny and brother Austin jetted off on a motorbike to find his father, with Austin being upset, Georgia hid letters from his father from him and Ginny recently discovering from a private investigator that Georgia killed her stepfather.

Georgia, in the meantime, is celebrating the re-election of her fiance, Mayor Paul — but there’s clearly some unfinished business with the private investigator who, after uncovering the murder of Georgia’s last husband, learned that the one before mysteriously disappeared too…

There’s also the small matter of Ginny’s friendship group imploding after it is revealed that she cheated on boyfriend Hunter — the twin of her friend Maddie — with bad-boy Marcus.

Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny in the series, dropped some hints about what to expect for season 2 in an interview with Seventeen. “For season two, the stakes are much higher now — obviously — than we left off with season one. So, I think fans will be in for a lot of wonderful tension, a lot of building up to climax, and a couple of interesting characters will be revealed.”

Recent pictures of the cast filming also seem to suggest that a wedding is on the horizon, with the suited bride Georgia riding a carriage with Ginny, who she’s now presumably reconciled with. The only question is, who is Georgia marrying? And will she get through the wedding without her secrets being revealed?

Ginny and Georgia season 2 trailer

Unfortunately, there isn’t a trailer for Ginny and Georgia just yet. Usually, Netflix only releases trailers a month before the show drops along with a confirmed release date, so with the current schedule the show is going, you can probably expect a trailer later in 2022.

Ginny and Georgia season 2 cast

Pretty much everyone from season 1, including our stars Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey), will be back for the second season (unless Georgia decides to bump anyone else off). According to Digital Spy, Aaron Ashmore will be joining season 2 as Austin’s father, Gil Timmins.

Ginny (Antonia Gentry)

Georgia (Brianne Howey)

Austin (Diesel La Torraca)

Max (Sara Waisglass)

Abby (Katie Douglas)

Norah (Chelsea Clark)

Marcus (Felix Mallard)

Hunter (Mason Temple)

Mayor Paul (Scott Porter)

Joe (Raymond Ablack)

Ellen (Jennifer Robertson)

Cynthia (Sabrina Grdevich)

Zach (Connor Laidman)

Nick (Dan Beirne)

Gabriel Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr)

Gil Timmins (Aaron Ashmore)

How many episodes will Ginny and Georgia season 2 have?

Netflix is known to be pretty consistent in episode formats across the seasons of its shows (when they’re not cancelling them, that is). According to Variety, the second season of Ginny and Georgia will follow the format of season 1 with ten, hour-long episodes.

Where can I watch Ginny and Georgia season 2?

As a Netflix original, the only place you can watch Ginny and Georgia is on the streaming service. They’ve had a few price hikes this year, but at the time of writing, their current subscription rates start at $8.99/£6.99.

You can stream season 1 of Ginny and Georgia now on Netflix.