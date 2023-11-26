House of the Dragon season 3 is in the works already according to GRRM

It’s the Targaryens’ world and we’re just living in it, as good news continues to arrive about the beloved Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon. A prequel to Game of Thrones, the series follows the rise (and eventual fall) of the Targaryen family, and its astonishing first season succeeded in hooking audiences back into Westeros.

It’s now been over a year, though, since the first Game of Thrones spin-off introduced itself to the world, and concluded with a bang. That means we’re craving the return of the House of the Dragon cast so we can learn more about the Targaryen family tree and its chaotic history. Thankfully, House of the Dragon season 2 will arrive in summer 2024 and now we also know what to expect after this as George RR Martin has provided an update on the future of Daemon Targaryen and co.

“We have the new show, House of the Dragon, which has just finished filming its second season, and we’re going to be doing planning for the third season soon,” the author said, speaking with Bang Magazine.

That shows the level of confidence that House of the Dragon has already earned, thanks to its phenomenal first season, as well as boding well for a hopefully not-too-long gap between seasons 2 and 3. With development now already underway on season 3 long before the release of season 2, filming should be able to begin in 2024 meaning that House of the Dragon season 3 could feasibly debut in 2025, just a year after season 2.

Of course, that comes with caveats and it’s impossible to predict the future of the series with any certainty. Future installments of House of the Dragon, which GRRM says will likely span four seasons, will come alongside other spin-offs too as HBO looks to expand the world of Westeros with more shows. So, as attention shifts to those series, it could be that development on House of the Dragon season 3 and 4 takes slightly longer.

Either way, when season 2 does finally debut, the House of the Dragon characters will be set to face more than their fair share of drama and action. Rhaenyra Targaryen‘s battle for the Iron Throne following on from the death of Viserys Targaryen will reach fever pitch as the Dance of the Dragons truly begins.

We can expect more violence, more dragons, and more chaos from season 2 (and from season 3 after it) with some major events like the Battle at Rook’s Rest and The Sowing to look forward to. As season 2 comes to an end, we’ll then be able to establish the direction of season 3 based on GRRM’s writing, and will no doubt be just as excited for the show’s return as we are right now.

