Why this GoT star says it’s “too soon” to watch House of the Dragon

The Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, was one of the best TV series to hit our collective small screens in 2022. However, not every fantasy fan was ready to head back to Westeros. In fact, one Game of Thrones cast member is downright avoiding the new fantasy series altogether.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – who played the Game of Thrones character Jaime Lannister – revealed how he hasn’t watched House of the Dragon. The reasons for the star not popping onto the new Targaryen train is simple: he isn’t ready to return to the Game of Thrones franchise, and the show doesn’t have enough seasons for him to binge-watch yet.

“One day, it came on, and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music, and the title sequence was kind of similar,” he said, “I was like, ‘Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.'”

As mentioned above, the actor won’t be avoiding House of the Dragon forever, though. “I’ll wait. I’ll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge-watch it, and then there’s the whole thing,” Coster-Waldau continued. “But I know that so many people love that show, and I’m really happy for them.”

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the war of succession in the Targaryen Dynasty. The show may only have one season under its belt right now, but Coster-Waldau’s wish for more content is looking to come true as House of the Dragon season 2 is already confirmed.

Fans can now watch House of the Dragon on the streaming service HBO Max in the US and on Now TV in the UK. For more on the show, here are our guides to the House of the Dragon cast and the entire Targaryen family tree explained.

