Game of Thrones star calls the fantasy series hype “weird”

In 2011 one of the best TV series of all time hit our small screens: Game of Thrones. And since its release, I think we all can agree – fantasy fans haven’t been the same since. From the battle for the Iron Throne to our ongoing fascination with the Targaryen family tree in the spin-off House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones has a hold over us all.

However, not everyone is as enthusiastic as us mega fans. In fact, one Game of Thrones cast member has revealed how she was surprised at how deep the public’s love went. During an interview with Newsweek, Lena Headey, who played one of the best Game of Thrones characters – the diabolical Cersei Lannister- shared how she is happy that the Game of Thrones buzz died down after its end in 2019.

“Yes, it’s died down, thank God, because it was weird,” Headey said before touching on life after the immensely popular fantasy series. “And, not in any shitty way. You kind of go, ‘OK, that was amazing and unexpected,’ and then you’re like, ‘What’s next?'”

While Headey may not be venturing back to Westeros, it is safe to say that the Game of Thrones buzz is slowly rising once again. House of the Dragon season 2 is already filming, and a spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, has also been announced.

And with House of the Dragon bringing up some questionable romantic relationships, the rise of Daemon Targaryen fan accounts, and the odd foot fetish – it looks like “weird” hype will truly live up to its name in the future, too.

As mentioned above, Headey isn’t planning on returning to Westeros currently. Right now, the star is working on the upcoming drama series White House Plumbers.

