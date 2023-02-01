House of the Dragon season 2 filming date revealed, and it’s close

It shouldn’t be too long before we catch up with our favourite white-haired vengeful family of dragon riders – the Targaryens. House of the Dragon season 2 is due to begin filming at the start of March 2023 in the UK and Spain. They won’t be back on our screens until 2024 though, unfortunately.

The second season will see the civil war between the Greens and the Blacks heating up, and some assassins will come into play. We also know that the Starks – who were of course major players in Game of Thrones – will be a feature of the second season. Lord Cregan Stark, like the Starks who follow him, will make the journey south to King’s Landing – lets just hope he fares better than his descendents.

Some good news about the second season is that the time-jumps, and the re-casting of characters as they age up, will not be feature this time around. Therefore, popular actors such as Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke are here to stay in the House of the Dragon cast.

The filming locations for House of the Dragon season one included Portugal and Croatia – it’s not yet known if the Game of Thrones prequel series will be heading back to those countries once again for the second season. Filming locations in the UK included St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall, Castleton in Derbyshire, Aldershot in Hampshire, and Leavesden Studios.

Some of the filming locations in Spain included Castillo de La Calahorra in Granada, Plaza de Santa Maria in Caceres, and the Santa Clotilde Gardens in Lloret de Mar. The Film and Television Industry Alliance‘s production list has a start date of March 6, 2023 for the second season, with London and Spain the only two locations listed. There could be more, however.

House of the Dragon does seem a smaller-scale production than Game of Thrones, which famously used Iceland, Northern Ireland, Malta, and Morocco – as well as extensively using Spain and Croatia. Many of the locations have become popular tourist attractions.

While we wait to hear more about House of the Dragon season 2, we have more guides to the popular series than you can shake a sword at. Find out more about the Song of Ice and Fire Prophecy and the best House of the Dragon characters.