House of the Dragon: did Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen get married?

Did Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen get married? Ever since the fantasy series House of the Dragon began, there’s been something between Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. Now obviously, they’re related, but they’re also Targaryens who don’t really see blood as a barrier to… well, anything.

But, while there have been a few close calls in the past (can’t believe we’re writing that about an uncle and niece), they’ve never actually stepped over that line. Until now, that is. In House of the Dragon episode 7, however, they didn’t just cross that line. They flew over it with dragons and incinerated it with wildfire. But did Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen actually get married?

Yes, at the end of episode 7, Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen got married. The pair have enjoyed a flirtatious relationship for years now – please ignore the fact they’re niece and uncle – but their passions bubbled over at Laena’s funeral, and they finally slept together.

After that, Rhaenyra’s half-brother, Prince Aemond, claimed the dragon Vhargar, and there was a violent incident that cost the prince his eye. Alicent wanted revenge on Rhaenyra’s children, but Daemon stepped in and protected the boys from Ser Criston Cole.

King Viserys demanded peace, and the dysfunctional royal family all went their separate ways, but Rhaenyra seemed to realise she was in a weakened position. To that end, she told Daemon she needed a man like him as her husband, and the pair plotted to kill Laenor Velaryon.

After successfully assassinating the heir to Driftmark, Daemon and Rhaenyra were married in secret on Dragonstone, with only their children as witnesses. On paper, this seems like a foolish mood that’ll upset the Velaryons, but it’s probably Rhaenyra’s best option at gaining the throne.

Why Rhaenyra had to marry Daemon

Rhaenyra had to marry Daemon for two reasons. The first is that she genuinely seems to love him, as weird as that is to write. The second more pressing reason is the growing threat of Alicent Hightower and her Greens.

The Greens have been in the ascendancy recently. They’ve reinstalled Otto Hightower as Hand of the King, brought the dragon Vhagar onside, and killed off the Strong’s two of Rhaenyra’s biggest supporters.

In this weakened position, Rhaenyra had to do something. By marrying Daemon, she makes herself look more legitimate – he is the king’s brother, after all – and she gains several powerful allies.

It’s easy to forget, but Daemon is a respected general with Velaryon daughters. That means should the fighting begin by marrying him. She’s effectively guaranteed that the house with the most powerful navy in the land will support her. Rhaenyra will also gain Daemon’s powerful dragon and could, in theory, lead her armies.

How will Viserys react to Rhaenyra and Daemon’s wedding?

In the books that the TV series is based on, Viserys did not react well to the news that Rhaenyra and Daemon were married. He notably, though, did not disinherit Rhaenyra, which suggests as distasteful as he might have found their union, he did not see it as an abomination nor an obstacle to ruling the Seven Kingdoms.

