The X-Files legend turned down Game of Thrones for relatable reason

Gillian Anderson has played some outstanding roles over the years: from FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files, to former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

But did you know she was nearly in Game of Thrones? Indeed, she rejected being in the Game of Thrones cast. As the winner of numerous Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes, Anderson is one of the best actors on the silver screen. So, it’s no surprise that bosses from some of the best TV series of all time are dying to get them on board for their projects. In fact, Anderson revealed in a 2018 interview with Stylist that she was offered the chance, and why it wasn’t for her.

“Whether it’s Game Of Thrones or Downton Abbey, my 18-year-old cannot believe I’ve turned down things she loves,” Anderson told the outlet. “But with four and six-year-olds, I can’t justify spending that kind of time away from home, unless I’m working with Scorsese.”

So, while turning down a role in Game of Thrones might seem like a bold move for Anderson, it makes a lot of sense that she’d want to put her family first.

But what Game of Thrones character would Anderson have ended up playing? With her blonde hair, she could easily be part of the Targaryen family tree, but given most of them are dead at that point in the timeline, a role like Catelyn Stark or Lysa Arryn seems more likely.

But we think Anderson would have shone the most as a more out-and-out villain like Cersei Lannister or Olenna Tyrell. Nonetheless, while Game of Thrones ended in 2019, spin-off series House of the Dragon is still going strong.

This means there’s at least a possibility that Anderson could join the House of the Dragon cast — but that all depends on how the story continues to unfold in House of the Dragon season 2.