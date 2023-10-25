House of the Dragon fixed Game of Thrones’ dragons, and GRRM agrees

When the Game of Thrones books were first being adapted for television, there was a lot of excitement from readers about seeing the dragons. But for many fans, they came as something of a disappointment – and even author George R.R. Martin agreed. However, he thinks that this is something that the prequel series House of the Dragon got right.

George R.R. Martin admitted at a House of Dragon event that he wasn’t all that impressed with the dragons in Game of Thrones; “They were like all the same,” he said. But the mighty beasts that we’ve already seen in House of the Dragon’s first season are truly next level; “They had personality. They came alive. It came as great satisfaction to me,” Martin explained at the DGA panel in March 2023.

Showrunner Ryan Condal promises that there will be five new dragons in House of the Dragon season 2, and there could be even more dragons to come if there are more seasons, meaning that fan anticipation will be hotter than Vhagar‘s breath.

Given that there are potentially as many as twenty dragons that could appear in future seasons of House of the Dragon, that means we should be getting a wide variety. One exciting inclusion would be Cannibal – a wild, ancient, and untamed beast that gets its name from devouring smaller dragons. There are two other wild dragons with the fantastic names of Sheepstealer and Greyghost that it would also be great to see onscreen.

We’re also excited to see more of Vermithor in House of the Dragon season 2, as the colossal, powerful male will have an important role to play in the upcoming Dance of the Dragons.

In the first season, we saw Daemon Targaryen trying to recruit Vermithor to Rhaenyra Targaryen’s side – and it will surely only be a matter of time before the dragon takes his place between the warring houses. But as with everything in Westeros, people and their beasts don’t always remain loyal to one side; betrayal is common, and allegiances shift.

The good news is that House of the Dragon season 2 continued filming, despite the actors’ strikes, as it took place in Europe with a British cast who are part of a different union called Equity. Therefore, it shouldn’t be as delayed as some of our other most-anticipated series, such as Wednesday season 2 and The Last of Us season 2.