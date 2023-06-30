Fred Astaire received one Oscar nomination but it wasn’t for a musical

Fred Astaire was one of the best on-screen talents of his ilk. There’s even a Fred Astaire movie coming starring Tom Holland, and that’s because he was in some of the best musicals ever made — classic films worth revisiting.

The American dancer, actor, singer, and a bunch of other impressive stuff, appeared in some of the best drama movies with flair from the 1930s-1950s.

While new movies look to celebrate his legacy and classic film aficionados sing his praises, we were caught off guard by a fun fact about the Oscars involved in his career. His one nomination (Best Supporting Actor) wasn’t for his best comedy movies or films that showcased his more unique talents, it was 1974’s The Towering Inferno.

There’s a great chance you’ve seen it, but if you haven’t, The Towering Inferno is about the opening party of a huge but inadequately built office building where a tremendous fire breaks and threatens to annihilate the tower and the people in it.

It won three Oscars. Sadly, Best Supporting Actor for Astaire was not one of them. The golden statue in 1975’s ceremony went to Robert De Niro for The Godfather Part II. Well, if you’re going to lose, make it to one of the best actors of all time in one of the best movies ever made, according to just about everybody.

It’s a shame Astaire wasn’t recognized in this way, but the lasting memory of his immense talent and the way Holland’s upcoming movie will shine a light on his work for a new generation certainly helps soothe this wound.

