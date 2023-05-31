How many episodes of Fatal Attraction are there? Here’s everything you need to know about the number of episodes in the psychological thriller series.

We all know and love Fatal Attraction as one of the best thriller movies of its era. Starring Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas, the erotic drama follows a brief affair between a married man and a woman who becomes increasingly obsessed with him. One of the best movies of its decade, it was nominated for multiple Oscars and has cemented its position in Hollywood history.

It’s not surprising then that the movie has now been developed into a TV series for streaming service Paramount Plus, with its first episode debuting on April 30, 2023. But how many episodes of Fatal Attraction are there in total so far, and is the TV series over already?

How many episodes of Fatal Attraction are there?

Fatal Attraction season 1 has eight episodes. The first of these released on April 30, 2023, and the final released on May 28, 2023. This means the show is now over.

The Fatal Attraction TV series release schedule was as follows:

Episode 1: Pilot, April 30, 2023

Episode 2: The Movie in Your Mind, April 30, 2023

Episode 3, The Watchful Heart, April 30, 2023

Episode 4, Beautiful Mosaics, May 7, 2023

Episode 5, Medial Woman, May 14, 2023

Episode 6: The Dillingers, May 21, 2023

Episode 7: Best Friends, May 28, 2023

Episode 8: Caregiving, May 28, 2023

Now that all episodes are out, you can binge-watch them all in one go or do a marathon re-watch. Unfortunately, Fatal Attraction was met with some fairly negative reviews which means the chances of a second season are fairly low.

On a more positive note, there’s plenty of excellent content on Paramount Plus outside of Fatal Attraction including Yellowstone and Star Trek. You win some, you lose some.

