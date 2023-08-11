Vin Diesel might not have told the whole truth about Fast 11

In a hilarious turn of events, Fast and Furious director Louis Letterier has explained in a new interview that Vin Diesel may have been exaggerating, or just spit-balling, when he said that Fast X could turn into a final trilogy of Fast movies. After being under the impression that Fast 11 would be the last Fast and Furious movie, Diesel set fans into a tail-spin by saying that there could be a Fast 12 as well.

Speaking at the Fast X premiere in Rome, Vin Diesel said; “I can say this: going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter, and after the studio saw part one, they said, ‘Could we make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?'”

Letterier recently spoke to Games Radar and laughed about Diesel’s comments; “The one thing about Vin is like when he’s on a press line, he will say anything to get out of that press line. And I’m kind of like him and go, ‘Yeah, sure, we will go to the moon in the next one. Bye.’ And then you [the press] never forget!”

Letterier continued explaining that they need to take the action movie franchise one day at a time; “Obviously the next one is coming, and then yeah, one movie at a time. I think the one thing that Hollywood keeps reminding us is that it’s one step at a time, put one foot forward at a time. Let’s count our blessings. We’re very lucky this movie was well-received and well-loved, people went to see it in a movie theater and now they’re going to see it at home. It’s one at a time.”

“I mean maybe what [Diesel] was saying is that there’s 25 years of filmmaking and storytelling…so two movies might not be enough to tell the story that is needed, and that’s what we’re figuring out these days.” Fast X is available to digital download on August 21 and on 4K, Blu-ray & DVD on September 4, 2023.

