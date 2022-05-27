Vin Diesel and Ludacris call Fast X a mix of “sacrifices and miracles”

Another week, another Vin Diesel video from the set of the new Fast and Furious movie! Like clockwork, the actor and puppet-master of the Fast and Furious franchise has wheeled out another of his co-stars to share their thoughts on the experience of filming Fast 10, and this time he’s joined by Ludacris.

In recent weeks, Vin Diesel has posted regular videos of himself with various other members of the Fast and Furious cast from behind the scenes of the new action movie. It all started with the infamous video of Diesel and Justin Lin, the director of the movie at the time. Lin stepped away from the project just days after that video emerged.

Now, Ludacris, who has played the Fast and Furious character Tej Walker in the franchise since 2 Fast 2 Furious nearly 20 years ago, joins Diesel at the end of week six of filming, and appeared to be in buoyant mood when praising the production. That is, despite the fact he is missing his daughter’s birthday to be there.

“You know what it’s feeling like to me? Sacrifices and miracles,” claimed Ludacris. “It takes sacrifice in order to see the miracles. We’ve been doing this so long, all we’re doing is trying to raise the bar, and we have a higher power guiding us right now,” he added.

“I’m here to let you know all the pieces of the puzzle are coming together, and teamwork makes the dream work,” Ludacris continued. “Week six and it feels good!”

Diesel then explains that Ludacris is missing his daughter’s seventh birthday to be on set, which gets Ludacris excited about angels and miracles again.

“When we talk about miracles and sacrifices, it all comes full circle when you say that about the children,” Ludacris explained. “About the angels, about the next generation. That’s what we’re building, a legacy.”

Fast and Furious 10, or Fast X, will be released on May 19, 2023 in the US.