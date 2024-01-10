Timothy Olyphant turned down Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious role

Dominic Toretto, the man at the heart of the Fast and Furious action movie franchise, was almost played by Timothy Olyphant at one point.

Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto in Fast and Furious
Charlotte Colombo's Avatar

Published:

Fast and Furious 

We can’t imagine Fast and Furious character Dom Toretto being played by anyone other than Vin Diesel — but did you know the role in the Fast and the Furious was offered to another actor first?

 

Timothy Olyphant, who is known for his roles in various TV series like Justified, Santa Clarita Diet, and Deadwood, revealed that he was offered the chance to join the Fast and Furious cast in a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I just thought, well, this will just be stupid, and I thought no one is gonna wanna see this movie eight or nine different times,” he said. “I mean, by the third or fourth sequel, people are gonna definitely get bored of it. Right?”

Unfortunately, Olyphant might have to end up eating his words given that the action movie franchise, which is currently gearing up for its eleventh movie, has made $5 billion to date. Further to that, Diesel has not only become a superstar off the film series, but is now also intimately involved in the making of them: acting as a producer for Fast X.

YouTube Thumbnail

Despite this, Olyphant made it clear that he had no regrets, saying that he stands by his choice because the thriller movies are “not my thing.” To see how Dom Toretto has evolved across the franchise, be sure to check out the Fast and Furious movies in order.

Charlotte is a Staff Writer at The Digital Fix. Working primarily with the news team, she helps cover the latest happenings across the MCU, the DCU, and Star Wars.  She also keeps her co-workers updated on the latest social media trends (partly against their will).
Charlotte graduated with an MA in Magazine Journalism in 2021 from City, University of London, but she's been covering entertainment, lifestyle, and the internet as a freelance journalist since 2020. Her previous bylines include The Independent, VICE, Stylist, Glamour, Metro.co.uk, and The Daily Dot, among others. Before The Digital Fix, she interned at Business Insider, and since joining the team, she has covered events like Comic-Con, London Film Festival, and Star Wars Celebration. Just don't ask her about Five Nights at Freddy's and the Bite of '87.