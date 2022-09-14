Fast and Furious stars share touching birthday tributes to Paul Walker

Paul Walker, former lead of The Fast and the Furious cast as Brian O’Connor, would’ve been 49 this September. Some beautiful tributes were made to the late actor by other actors in the Fast and Furious movies, Vin Diesel among them.

In a candid video by the ocean, Diesel recounts some recent happenings, both professional and personal, addressed to Walker. He talks about setting up an eco-friendly action movie studio in the Caribbean, something that was apparently near and dear to Walker’s heart, and walking his daughter, Meadow Walker, down the aisle at her wedding. It’s a tranquil clip, Diesel lit entirely by the fire burning beside him, with the waves easily audible.

Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto, Dom’s on-screen sister, shared a behind-the-scenes clip featuring Walker. Mia and Brian were ongoing love interests, and had successfully managed to settle down by Furious 7 before life a quarter mile at a time caught up them. She captioned the video with, “I find these on my phone and feel like he is still here. Paul’s laughter. His beautiful smile and spirit.”

Walker passed away in a cart crash during the filming of Furious 7. The thriller movie‘s ending was reworked to give him an exit, while the franchise continued on with Dom and company.

We’ve had two sequels since – Fate of the Furious and Fast 9 – and currently, Fast and Furious 10 is in production. They used Walker’s brothers as stand-ins for composite scenes in Furious 7, and so far the same hasn’t happened, but there’s no telling what could happen as the next two mainline adventure movies conclude the saga.

At least, that’s the plan for now. Several spin-offs are in development. We’ll just have to see what happens. Check out our guide to the Fast and Furious characters for more on Dom Toretto’s gang.