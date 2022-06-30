Michelle Rodriguez’s Fast and Furious return was kept secret from her

The Fast and Furious franchise is full of shocks and surprises every step of the way, with plenty of huge plot twists to keep its audience guessing with each new instalment. Turns out, even some of the Fast and Furious cast don’t know what’s going to happen next, after Michelle Rodriguez revealed the return of her Fast and Furious character was kept a secret from her.

Rodriguez plays Letty Ortiz in the Fast and Furious movies, and if you remember, she seemingly died in the fourth instalment of the action movie series. Letty had been a mainstay since the original Fast and Furious movie back in the early 2000s, so it came as quite a shock that she was killed off. But, she didn’t stay dead for long!

Rodriguez would ultimately rise from the ashes in Fast and Furious 6, with her apparent death proving to be part of a deeper storyline which saw her become a bad guy. In an interview with Yahoo back in 2013, Rodriguez admitted she had no idea she was coming back.

“They wanted to surprise me,” said Rodriguez. “I didn’t find out until I actually went to the theatre and saw it myself,” she explained. But Letty’s return was always on the cards, according to Vin Diesel.

“We had designed all of those scenes to allow for this inevitable return,” Diesel said. Of course, they couldn’t let a key member of the Fast family die like that, could they?

Letty’s reunion with Dominic Toretto didn’t go well at first, but the pair have rekindled their romance in the more recent thriller movies in the series.

We can’t wait to see how they and the rest of the Toretto clan fare, and we don’t have to wait much longer to find out, as the Fast 10 release date races towards us.