Michael Caine calls Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel his “son”

Hollywood is full of wholesome friendships. However, legendary actor Michael Caine and Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel may have just won the award as the top A-lister buddy duo. Posting to social media, Diesel, who previously starred alongside Caine in the fantasy movie The Last Witch Hunter, shared how the two actors’ bond is so deep that Caine even refers to him as part of his family.

Taking to Instagram, Diesel posted a picture with himself along with Caine, smiling. In the snap, the two seem to be enjoying a nice meal together, with Caine slinging his arm around Diesel’s shoulders in a friendly embrace. Along with the wholesome pic, Diesel posted the caption: “One of the best things about filming in the UK… dinners with my dear friend Sir Michael Caine, who adoringly refers to me as his son. All love, Always.”

Although the two stars seem close, before you all ask: No, Michael Caine hasn’t been cast in the upcoming Fast and Furious movie, Fast X. However, that doesn’t mean that the star won’t be joining the franchise in the future.

In an interview with The New York Times, Helen Mirren, who plays the Fast and Furious character Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw, revealed that Diesel was keen to cast Caine as her on-screen husband.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say, but apparently Vin had the idea of Michael Caine,” she said. “I mean, wouldn’t that be fantastic? That would be just so cool and absolutely perfect. So we’ll see.”

Fast X is set to hit theatres in May 19 2023, and its untitled sequel is set to be the final instalment of the main franchise.

So, who knows, Caine could still appear in the beloved IP, or he may even appear in another wild action movie full of fast cars like Furiosa – set to release in 2024.