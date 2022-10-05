John Cena was upset by Fast and Furious destroying a specific car

The Fast and Furious movies have a history of big stunts and big destruction. However, not everyone is a fan of seeing car deaths on the big screen. John Cena, who made his debut in the hit action movie franchise during the 2021 Fast and Furious 9, has revealed that he was genuinely “hurt” to see one vehicle totalled on set while shooting the flick.

In F9, Cena played the part of the Fast and Furious character Jakob Toretto, the brother of Dom (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordana Brewster). During the film, the entire cast is involved in family drama, explosive plots and international high-speed races that saw the stars travelling to London, Edinburgh, and even space. But, unfortunately, despite all this glamour, Cena didn’t totally enjoy himself, as one moment on the set of the thriller movie left an unhappy memory.

Speaking with BBC Scotland, the actor was asked if he had any idea about the scale of vehicle destruction in the action movie. “I can only imagine,” Cena said. “The one thing that broke my heart in Edinburgh, and I saw this first hand; they wrecked a $250,000 limited edition Jaguar in front of my eyes.”

“And like I couldn’t scream out loud because I was on camera,” the actor continued. “But a piece of me was heavily hurt to see that Jag just get totalled.”

Despite the expensive stunt cost of destroying the Jaguar, F9 made a killing at the box office, grossing over $726 million worldwide. So, sorry, Cena, but it looks like the totalling of that car was worth it in the end.

Cena is set to return to the Fast and Furious franchise in Fast X, which hits theatres on May 2023. For more future cinema picks, here is our guide to the top 2023 movies that we can’t wait to see.