Dom Toretto’s Fast and Furious car has been rebuilt out of wood

Dom Toretto, the main character in the Fast and Furious movies, loves three things – family, Corona, and cars. One car in particular, however, is the real apple of Dom’s eye – his iconic Dodge Charger, which was first introduced back in the very first Fast movie.

The Charger has featured in almost every instalment in the action movie franchise as Dom’s main ride. As such, it’s undergone some considerable modifications over the years. Most notably in Fast 7, where it was modified with parts from military vehicles so it could drive off-road. Oh, and they also installed a parachute so it could be driven off a plane.

Still, we’re not sure how Dom, or any of the Fast and Furious characters, would feel about Awesome Woodcraft’s modification. In their latest video, the YouTuber carved a wooden Dodge Charger, and it looks amazing.

Check it out here:

This specific Dodge Charger is technically the baddie car (Editor: can cars be bad guys?) as it’s the one driven by Dom when he’s turned against the Fast family by the villainous Cypher.

We’re not sure the wooden car would pass the rumoured Fast and Furious car auditions, but who knows? The franchise has gone to space at this point. Is driving a tiny wooden car really that silly?

