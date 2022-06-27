Fast and Furious 10 star Sung Kang confirms return of Tokyo Drift car

Filming is underway on Fast and Furious 10, and members of the cast have been revealing bits and bobs about the action movie on social media. One such star, Sung Kang, has posted that a classic Fast and Furious car is coming back for life a quarter-mile at a time.

Kang has played fan-favourite Han in the Fast and Furious movies since Tokyo Drift in 2006. In keeping with a theme of honouring the entire franchise for the two-part conclusion, Fast 10 will feature his muscle car from that earlier instalment. Kang shared an image on Instagram that includes a picture of him from both Tokyo Drift and Fast 10, standing with the same vehicle.

“Good to see you old friend,” Kang captioned the post. “Can’t believe it’s been 16 years since we’ve seen each other. You’ve aged well.” He’s right: the car, a 1997 Mazda RX-7, looks as good now as it did in 2006. But that’s always the way with classic cars, isn’t it? They’re completely timeless. In any case, expect it to be put through its faces in the upcoming film.

Fast and Furious 10 will be the beginning of the end for Dom Toretto and his crew. Due out next year, it’ll be followed by Fast 11 the year after.

Louis Leterrier is directing the sequel, after Justin Lin exited production in April. Kang is joined by all the usual cast playing Fast and Furious characters, such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, and Tyrese Gibson. Some newcomers are joining the ride, Jason Momoa the most high profile, who’s playing an unnamed villain.

Fast and Furious 10 will roar into theatres May 19, 2023. For more Momoa, check out our guide on Aquaman 2.