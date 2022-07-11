Fast and Furious 10 star Daniela Melchior teases “epic” action movie

The Fast and Furious family is growing all the time, and among the cast working on the next instalment of the action movie saga is Daniela Melchior, one of the breakout stars of the DCEU hit The Suicide Squad. Now, the actor has teased fans with a short video, and promises that the new Fast and Furious movie is going to be “epic.”

Melchior played Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn’s DCEU movie in 2021, and proved to be a big success with fans of the superhero series. She has since joined the Fast and Furious cast, although we don’t know who she is playing yet, or how her Fast and Furious character will tie into the events of the upcoming thriller movie.

The actor wasn’t prepared to give much away in a recent post to her Twitter account, but she did reveal some test footage of her in action, along with some enthusiastic words ahead of the Fast and Furious 10 release date. If the cast is to be believed, this next chapter of the Fast story is going to be the biggest of them all.

“Can’t show you what colour and model my car is, can’t show you where we are, can’t show you who I am with… but I can tell you that Fast 10 is gonna be EPIC,” Melchior posted on Twitter on July 10, 2022.

The caption was accompanied by a very short black and white video of the Portuguese actor driving a car, and looks to be a recording of the footage being played back on the cameras used to make the actual film.

Despite numerous social media posts from Vin Diesel and the rest of his Fast family in which they praise the production and hype up the movie, we know very little about Fast and Furious 10 at this stage.

Actors such as Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, and Jason Momoa have joined the cast, but their roles are being kept under wraps by and large. Will Melchior be a villain alongside Momoa, or become part of Toretto’s crew? We shall have to wait and see!