Fast and Furious 10 set photos show Helen Mirren’s return

The upcoming instalment to the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to introduce a ton of new blood to the IP, with the likes of Jason Momoa and Brie Larson being a few of the fresh additions. However, some familiar faces are also set to return for the action movie, one of which being acclaimed actor Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw – better known as Queenie.

Digital Spy recently released a series of photos from the set of the tenth Fast and Furious movie in the free-wheeling series, which revealed that Mirren is officially coming back for the adrenaline-packed sequel. As mentioned above, the star will reprise her role as the Fast and Furious character Queenie, who first made her big debut in the 2017 flick The Fate of the Furious, before appearing again in the spin-off feature Hobbs and Shaw, and the last sequel in the beloved IP F9.

In the photos released by the publication, Mirren can be seen filming alongside Diesel at the Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome. It appears that the two were in the middle of shooting an emotional scene at the time as the star sports a sad expression as she leans her head on Diesel’s shoulder.

Although Queenie was expected to return, there has been no firm confirmation on Mirren’s involvement with the Fast and Furious cast until now. She joins the confirmed cast roster alongside Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang.

Jason Momoa is set to appear as a villain in the upcoming sequel, while Rita Moreno will be introduced as Dominic Toretto’s grandma in the film.

Fast 10 is set to be the final chapter in the entire series and will be broken up into two parts – with Fast 11 being part 2. Fans can look forward to seeing Mirren and the rest of the gang in the IP’s penultimate film with the Fast 10 release date on May 19, 2023.