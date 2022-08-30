Fast and Furious 10 protested in LA due to copycat street racing

After extensive filming in Rome, Italy, Fast X, the tenth instalment in the Fast and Furious movie franchise, is set to return to Angelino Heights, LA, for further principal photography on the action movie.

Angelino Heights has been a big part of Fast and Furious since the first thriller movie of the series was released in the 2000s. In the series, it is the home of Bob’s Market, a business owned by the family of Fast and Furious character Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel).

This has led to the location becoming a tourist hotspot for Fast and Furious enthusiasts, but as previously reported, not everyone is happy with the way LA is represented in the Fast and Furious franchise. In an interview with the LA Times, Damian Kevitt, founder of nonprofit Streets Are for Everyone, said, “It’s become a tourist destination for street racing.”

He continued, “The issue is the screeching, the smell of rubber, and the danger to the cars and the pedestrians in the area when street racers regularly come and do burnouts in the community.”

Along with local residents and the organisation Street Racing Kills, Streets Are for Everyone is planning to hold a protest near Bob’s Market on Friday, September 2. The protest is in response to FilmLA confirming to local residents that Fast X will be filming in the area from 09:00 PST September 2 to 02:00 PST September 3.

Speaking to the LA Times, Kevitt confirmed that the protest is set to start at 10:00 PST, with a media event at 11:00 PST. A subsequent protest is then said to take place later on at 17:00 PST that same day.

Fast X is set to be released on May 2023. To learn more about some of the controversies and feuds embroiled in the movie series, check out our guide to the Fast and Furious cast.