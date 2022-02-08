Fast and Furious 10 to start filming soon, says Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel has shared that the team behind the hit franchise Fast and Furious is already gearing up to work on the next entry. In a recent video posted on the star’s Instagram, Diesel revealed that filming for Fast 10 is scheduled to begin soon. In fact, the action movie is just “minutes away” from starting principal photography.

Posting a clip to his followers, Diesel was out and about on the streets of Los Angeles enjoying some NASCAR. Taking to social media, the actor expressed how the sport helped him get into the right frame of mind – which is perfect timing seeing as he and the crew of Fast 10 are just about to race into production. “The kids and I just watched NASCAR here in LA. And it was a real fun event,” Diesel said to the camera. “We’re all in that racing mindset now, as we’re minutes away from the start of principal photography of Fast 10. ”

Directed by Justin Lin, who helmed the 2021 box office hit F9, Fast 10 is set to be the beginning of the two-part ending of the main instalment of the Fast Saga. And with a star-studded cast and crew, it is looking like the film is gunning to be one of the biggest movies in the franchise so far.

Joining Diesel in the upcoming thriller movie are heavy-hitter A-listers Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron. Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he won’t be returning to the franchise after appearing in F9.

However, Jason Momoa, of DCEU fame, is set to fill Johnson’s void and will be making his big Fast and Furious debut in the new movie – starring in a currently undisclosed role. Stay tuned for updates.

Fast 10 is scheduled to hit theatres on May 19, 2023. While we wait on more news, here is our guide to another huge franchise – The Marvel Cinematic Universe.