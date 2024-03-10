The Fast and Furious 10 cast featured four Oscar winning actors

Fun fact: the Fast and Furious cast cast contains a whopping four Oscar winners. With the likes of Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, and Vin Diesel, the team is absolutely packed full of action movie pedigree. However, it’s none of those actors who are Oscar winners.

Instead, it’s Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron who take that title. If you’d already figured it out: good for you. You’re clearly an expert on Oscars history.

Each of the four actors has been recognised by the Academy for their excellent performances, and mean that the Fast and Furious 10 cast was clearly one of the most talented groups of actors ever put together.

Brie Larson, who joins the Fast and Furious movies as Tess, won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in drama movie Room. Charlize Theron, who stars as the movie villain Cipher, has been nominated in the same category three times, winning back in 2003 for Monster.

Mirren won her award for The Queen, and Rita Moreno (who plays the grandmother of Dom) took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar way back in 1961 for musical West Side Story.

The four Oscar winning actors span the generations of Hollywood’s finest talent, so bringing them all together for Fast and Furious 10 is no mean feat. While we doubt any of them will rack up another nomination for their turn in the new movie, Fast and Furious 10 will still be certain to be a blast with explosions and very fast cars aplenty.

