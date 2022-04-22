Ezra Miller goes viral for mingling while arrest shown on Hawaiian TV

Ezra Miller has gone viral across social media after a clip purportedly filmed in Hawaii shows them happily chatting and mingling with people while a nearby TV displays their mugshot as part of a news segment on their recent arrests.

The footage, which was initially shared by unverified user ‘Nai’, has amassed nearly 5 million views since it was posted on April 20. Meanwhile, reposts of the clip on TikTok have racked up over 3 million views, with one of the TikTokers accompanying their clip with the caption, “Ezra Miller has been on a madness in the past few weeks.”

In the past month, the DCEU star, who is set to be fronting their own solo movie as The Flash, has been arrested twice while vacationing on Hawaii. The first arrest occurred in the early hours of March 28, with Miller being charged with harassment and disorderly conduct in a Hawaii bar. According to a statement released by the Hawaii Police Department, Miller became “agitated” after patrons started singing karaoke in a bar.

Miller’s bail was set at $500 for the incident, which was soon paid and enabled the actor to be released. Then, a second incident of arrest is reported to have occurred on April 19.

According to Hawaii News Now, the Fantastic Beasts 3 star was arrested at 1:30 am on charge of second-degree assault. Police cited by the outlet says that Miller threw the chair at a woman, who is believed to be an acquaintance, after “becoming irate” when she asked them to leave her home.

That same day, Miller appeared in court for a disorderly conduct charge related to their first arrest and agreed to a $500 fine. With this bizarre clip of Miller going viral in the days following their arrest, TikTok users expressed their confusion and amusement at the situation in the comments. “The Flash officially broke the timeline,” one user joked. “[They] doing all the side quests,” another added.

This isn’t the first time the action movie actor has gone viral on social media. In January, they attracted attention and confusion after posting an Instagram video threatening to kill the KKK.

Miller hasn’t publicly commented on their arrests at the time of writing.