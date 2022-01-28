The Flash star Ezra Miller threatens to kill KKK in bizarre Instagram video

The Flash and Harry Potter star Ezra Miller has shared a strange video on Instagram where he threatens to kill the KKK. During the video Miller, who’s sitting inside a car and wearing his Flash ring, threatens members of the Beulaville, North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.

“This is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan,” Miller says in the video. “Hello, first of all. How are y’all doing? It’s me. Look, if y’all wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I’m talking about — and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s really what you want. OK, talk to you soon, OK? Bye!”

Miller captioned the video. “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke, and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live (sic) now, OK babies? Love you like woah.”

The Hollywood Reporter has claimed that a connection between the town Miller identifies and the KKK was “not immediately apparent”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezra Miller (@ezra._x_.aradia)

After he shared the video on social media, Miller immediately began to trend on Twitter, with users doing what they do best making light of the situation.

“Ezra Miller calling out a specific chapter of the KKK and telling them to kill themselves or they’ll get killed is now the gold standard for celebrity activism,” one person wrote. “I’m so in love with them.”

The Flash is part of the DCEU and will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.