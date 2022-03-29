Justice League star Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii bar

DCEU star Ezra Miller has been arrested following a March 27 incident in a Hawaii bar, according to a public statement released by the Hawaii Police Department. In their statement, the Department said that Miller was charged in the early hours of Monday, March 28 with harassment and disorderly conduct after being called at approximately 11:30pm Sunday night.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the [person], later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” the statement read. “Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”

According to the statement, Miller’s purported grabbing of the microphone from the 23-year-old woman was determined to be a disorderly conduct offence, while their alleged “lunging” at a 32-year-old patron was classed as harassment. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail,” the statement added. According to the release, which also included what appears to be a mugshot of Miller, the actor’s bail was set as $500, which was soon paid and allowed for them to be released.

This isn’t the first time that Miller, who features in the upcoming fantasy movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, has been embroiled in controversy. In April 2020, Variety reported on a video that appeared to show Miller choking a woman and throwing them to the ground.

In January 2022, the Justice League star, who is set to star in their own action movie as The Flash in 2023, also started trending on social media when they shared a video in which they appeared to threaten to kill California Ku Klux Klan members.

Miller has not yet spoken publicly about claims of their purported arrest in Hawaii.