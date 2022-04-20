Fantastic Beasts 3 star Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii again

Ezra Miller, who stars as The Flash in the DCEU, has been arrested in Hawaii. The inciting incident occurred on April 19, when it’s alleged that Miller left a woman with a gash on her forehead after throwing a chair at her.

Hawaii News Now reports that Miller was arrested at 1:30am on charge for second-degree assault. The police state the Fantastic Beasts 3 actor “became irate” after the victim asked Miller to leave their home and consequently threw the chair. The victim, a 26-years-old woman, reported a half-inch cut after the incident, and is believed to be an acquaintance of Miller’s.

This is but the latest in a line of outbursts by the Hollywood actor. In late March, they were arrested in a Hawaii bar after yelling obscenities, grabbing the mic off someone doing karaoke, and lunging at someone playing darts. In that instance, the owner of the bar has asked Miller several times to calm down to no avail, then forced to contact authorities.

On the same day as this latest incident, Miller appeared in court for a disorderly conduct charge related to the events in the bar. They agreed to a $500 fine stemming from the incident.

These join previous reports of Miller acting out. In April 2020, a video circulated of what appears to be Miller choking a woman, and in January of this year, they shared an Instagram video where they seemed to threaten to kill members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Besides that social media clip, Miller has yet to publicly address any of these events.