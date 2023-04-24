Extraordinary season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is the Extraordinary season 2 release date? In the midst of so many flying heroes and masked vigilantes, it’s not surprising that we’ve ended up with a small screen version of heroic events. But instead of cinematic spectacle, Extraordinary focuses on the life of a London-based protagonist who struggles with being a powerless woman in her twenties.

The show follows Jen, who exists in a world in which everyone over eighteen has been blessed with powers. Essentially, life becomes something out of one of the best superhero movies. (Literally, imagine living in the MCU.) But instead of becoming a hero, Jen remains powerless and useless. At least, that’s how she sees it.

One of the best comedy series on Disney Plus, it hit screens and quickly attracted a fan base off the back of its quirky characters and hilarious plotlines. And now, with a season 2 on the way, fans want to know what they can expect and when they can expect it. So we’ve done some digging and found out everything you need to know about the Extraordinary season 2 release date.

Extraordinary season 2 release date speculation

As it stands, the Extraordinary season 2 release date has not been confirmed, but we know it’s coming.

The filming of the second season was announced at the series launch event in January 2023, meaning the wheels are already in motion.

Production is now on the move for the second season, so we could probably expect to see the continuation hit our screens in early 2024. (Since the first was released in January 2023, we would guess that those behind the series would want to pick up around the same time.)

Extraordinary season 2 cast speculation

We would expect to see the original actors return to the Extraordinary season 2 cast, including Máiréad Tyers as the lead character, Jen.

Since the first season’s story revolved around Jen, and her position as the only person without superpowers, it would makes sense to keep her around for the next part of the journey. In addition to her, we’re also likely to see Sofia Oxenham back as Carrie, considering how the previous season’s end left her at a bit of a new turning.

Here’s the expected cast for Extraordinary season 2:

Máiréad Tyers as Jen

Sofia Oxenham as Carrie

Bilal Hasna as Kash

Luke Rollason as Jizzlord

Siobhán McSweeney as Mary

Safia Oakley-Green as Andy

Robbie Gee as Ian

Ned Porteous as Luke

Extraordinary season 2 plot speculation

The Extraordinary season 2 plot is likely going to pick up directly where season one left off.

Need a recap? Well, season one had a climactic ending, that’s for sure. For starters, we finally saw the result of a whole season’s worth of romantic tension between Jen and Jizzlord after they had an emotional confrontation by some dumpsters. Jen confessed her feelings, and the two ended up in a passionate kiss. This then also resulted in Jen introducing Jizzlord to her mother Mary, so we guess that makes things pretty official.

But not all is well in paradise, since the next day Jizzlord goes to the corner shop, where he is confronted by a small boy who recognises him as his father, as well as a woman who looks shocked to see him. Does this mean Jizzlord has a secret family? Or perhaps lived a life that was lost amongst his memories when he lived as a cat? (Yeah…if you haven’t watched the show, you’re probably very confused.)

Either way, we reckon this surprise family unit will have a major part to play in the next season, and will no doubt have consequences for the new budding romance between him and Jen.

Season one also saw the end of Carrie and Kash’s long-term relationship, though the two still remain roommates, for now. Whether season two will focus on Carrie’s new adventures as a single woman, or instead turn the spotlight to the two perhaps getting back together remains to be seen, but we reckon it’ll be a big talking point for the characters.

Extraordinary season 2 trailer

Since we’re still a while off, we might be waiting a bit longer for an Extraordinary season 2 trailer.

But keep your eyes peeled on this page, because we’ll be sure and keep you in the loop whenever one drops. In the meantime, have a refresher of what you can expect by watching the trailer for season one below.

Where can I watch Extraordinary?

Extraordinary is currently available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US, which is also where Extraordinary season 2 will live when it comes out.

Until the time comes, why not check out all the best Disney Plus shows and best Disney Plus movies you can watch now to get your fix of the streaming service?

How many episodes of Extraordinary season 2 will there be?

We’d expect Extraordinary season 2 to stick with a similar plan to the first season, meaning that there would likely be at least eight episodes.

Well, that's everything we know about Extraordinary season 2!