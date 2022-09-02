Everything Everywhere All at Once is now streaming on Prime Video UK

We have great news for our readers in the UK, as Everything Everywhere All at Once is now available to watch on Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video. The A24 movie was a massive hit upon its original release, so whether you missed it in the cinema or just fancy a rewatch, now’s your chance.

The comedy movie stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Yang, a modest laundromat owner who finds herself in the middle of a multiversal adventure after acquiring superpowers. Sounds fun, right? Everything Everywhere All at Once is genuinely one of the best movies of 2022, and not only is it hilarious, but it also packs quite the emotional punch too.

Everything Everywhere All at Once also stars the likes of Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, and horror movie icon Jamie Lee Curtis. The time travel movie deserves all the hype and praise that came its way, and we really hope the buzz continues into awards season. At the very least, Yeoh should get an Oscar nomination for her performance, but we won’t hold our breath.

Don’t believe us? Well, check it out for yourself and tell us we’re wrong (we’re not). Our Everything Everywhere All at Once review literally claimed the film as the “best movie of 2022”, and we don’t give away five stars lightly.

So, if you’re in the UK and you have an active subscription to Prime Video, you’ll be able to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once whenever you want. We’re not sure how long the adventure movie will stay on the platform though, as films can always be removed from a streaming service at any time sadly.

Come for the battle to save the multiverse, stay for the incredible reference to the science fiction movie 2001: A Space Odyssey. You should also check out our guide to the best free Prime Video movies while you’re at it.

If you don’t have Prime Video yet, what are you waiting for? Sign up here.