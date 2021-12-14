Michelle Yeoh moves through the multiverse in first trailer for A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once

In the downtime between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, I’m sure you’ll be craving more travels through the multiverse. And you’ll be able to find them in an unlikely source – A24.

The prestigious independent film company is not exactly known for their action movies, they have produced several cerebral science fiction movies including Denis Villeneuve’s Enemy, Jonathan Glazer’s Under the Skin, Alex Garland’s Ex Machina and Claire Denis’ High Life.

The trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once features Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a Chinese American woman struggling with her taxes in the face of a stern Jamie Lee Curtis, when she is pulled into a different universe.

Ke Huy Quan, best known as the child actor who played Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies, plays Evelyn’s husband – or is he? Apparently he’s from another universe and he’s seen “thousands of Evelyns.”

He tells Evelyn that she can access all of their memories, their emotions and even their skills. There’s an evil spreading through the universes and Evelyn may be the only chance of stopping it.

The scale and use of CGI looks like quite a big step up from the usual A24 fare, but they have retained their sense of the weird, wacky and wonderful. Everything Everywhere All At Once is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Michelle Yeoh is an acting legend who has starred in international hits such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Memoirs of a Geisha. She has recently been seen in Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which will be released on March 25, 2022, can be viewed below;

If you like A24 movies, check out our interview with director of a typically strange film from them – Lamb.