Barbie Ferreira clarifies her Euphoria exit was “mutual decision”

Euphoria is one of the toughest TV series out there, spotlighting some very dark storylines around the teenage Euphoria characters. And there have been reports that things aren’t all harmonious behind the camera either, particularly on season 2.

Barbie Ferreira announced her departure from the drama series after Euphoria season 2, having played Kat Hernandez for the first two seasons.

She addressed rumours about her exit from the show in an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast (via Entertainment Weekly), in which she denied reports she had walked off the set.

“I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about. I’m of the mindset that if it doesn’t exist I’m not going to address it because then I’m adding fuel to it,” said Ferreira.

The star added that her departure was “a mutual decision”, and said: “I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go. I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that.”

The sex-positive role of Kat was widely praised in season 1 of the show, but the reaction to season 2 was more polarised around the depiction of Kat and her relationship with Ethan (Austin Abrams), as well as towards her sudden lack of story and screen time.

Reflecting on this, Ferreira said: “That was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset. I just felt like maybe it’s like I overstayed my welcome a little bit? So, for me, it actually felt good to be like ‘okay, I get to not worry about this and we both don’t get to worry about this’, because it’s exhausting.”

Euphoria season 3 is expected to begin production later this year and, for more on the best TV shows out there, check out our guides to the best comedy series, the best thriller series, and the best anime series.

Or, if you prefer larger screens, check out the best movies of all time and the new movies heading to cinemas and streaming services in 2023.